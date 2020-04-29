Police arrested seven suspects including a Canadian passport holder, two people from mainland China in the city illegally, and four Hongkongers. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police bag record 300kg of crystal meth worth nearly HK$160 million and arrest seven in nighttime raid
- Officers raid empty shop in Jordan just 400 metres from Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station
- Two of the suspects believed to be 14k triad members
Topic | Drugs
