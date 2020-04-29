The price fixing involved On Tat Estate in Kwun Tong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Competition Tribunal issues first penalties, fining 10 contractors for market sharing and fixing prices on decorating public housing flats
- Tribunal president Godfrey Lam said the 10 firms restricted competition and ordered each to pay between HK$132,000 and HK$740,000 to government
- They are also required to share the competition watchdog’s costs in taking enforcement action
