The journalists were arrested in Pik Shui Sun Tsuen in Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong press associations condemn arrest of journalists carrying out investigative reporting in Clear Water Bay

  • Two Next Magazine journalists were arrested for loitering outside a private property and taken to Tseung Kwan O Police Station, before being released
  • Hong Kong Journalists Association and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association issue a joint statement saying the action impeded press freedom
Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:47am, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The journalists were arrested in Pik Shui Sun Tsuen in Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE