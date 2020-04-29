The journalists were arrested in Pik Shui Sun Tsuen in Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong press associations condemn arrest of journalists carrying out investigative reporting in Clear Water Bay
- Two Next Magazine journalists were arrested for loitering outside a private property and taken to Tseung Kwan O Police Station, before being released
- Hong Kong Journalists Association and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association issue a joint statement saying the action impeded press freedom
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
