Gerard McCoy took on some of the city’s most challenging cases in both criminal and civil court in a career that spanned 40 years. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Barrister Gerard McCoy, who liked a challenge and defended some of Hong Kong’s most notorious killers, dies aged 63

  • Milkshake murderer Nancy Kissel, British banker Rurik Jutting, and yoga ball killer Khaw Kim Sun all among McCoy’s clients
  • But New Zealand native was also constitutional law expert and well known for human rights cases, defending Occupy ringleaders and others
Topic |   Obituaries
SCMP
Chris Lau , Alvin Lum and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 12:13pm, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Gerard McCoy took on some of the city’s most challenging cases in both criminal and civil court in a career that spanned 40 years. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE