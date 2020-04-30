Gerard McCoy took on some of the city’s most challenging cases in both criminal and civil court in a career that spanned 40 years. Photo: SCMP
Barrister Gerard McCoy, who liked a challenge and defended some of Hong Kong’s most notorious killers, dies aged 63
- Milkshake murderer Nancy Kissel, British banker Rurik Jutting, and yoga ball killer Khaw Kim Sun all among McCoy’s clients
- But New Zealand native was also constitutional law expert and well known for human rights cases, defending Occupy ringleaders and others
Topic | Obituaries
Gerard McCoy took on some of the city’s most challenging cases in both criminal and civil court in a career that spanned 40 years. Photo: SCMP