Graffiti accusing TVB of broadcasting fake news is seen on a wall in Sha Tin. Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have accused the media company of having a pro-police bias. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest trio over online threats made to Hong Kong media companies TVB and Oriental Press Group

  • Two men aged 21 and 34, and woman aged 37 arrested by officers Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau
  • Outlets had earlier taken out full-page advert calling on police to track down and prosecute people responsible for doxxing or inciting violence online
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 2:31pm, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Graffiti accusing TVB of broadcasting fake news is seen on a wall in Sha Tin. Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have accused the media company of having a pro-police bias. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE