Graffiti accusing TVB of broadcasting fake news is seen on a wall in Sha Tin. Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have accused the media company of having a pro-police bias. Photo: Winson Wong
Police arrest trio over online threats made to Hong Kong media companies TVB and Oriental Press Group
- Two men aged 21 and 34, and woman aged 37 arrested by officers Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau
- Outlets had earlier taken out full-page advert calling on police to track down and prosecute people responsible for doxxing or inciting violence online
Topic | Hong Kong protests
