UN laws would help fight local terrorists, says Hong Kong security chief

  • John Lee says international legislation would be more effective than other local laws at cutting off support to extremist groups
  • Secretary for security does not rule out raising local threat level, after seizures of explosives and weapons
Christy Leung
Updated: 3:48pm, 30 Apr, 2020

