Riot police outside Prince Edward MTR station in Mong Kok on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police ready to use force to prevent any Labour Day protest chaos

  • About 3,000 riot officers equipped with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons will be deployed to maintain order
  • Preparations come as city’s leader warns about ‘continuous political devastation’ caused by opposition lawmakers
Christy Leung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:37pm, 30 Apr, 2020

