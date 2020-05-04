The suspect approached his victim using the encrypted messaging service Telegram. Photo: SCMP
Man arrested over Hong Kong sex scam targeting teen schoolgirl
- Suspect had advertised on social media for ‘part-time girlfriend’ job that would pay thousands of dollars
- 17-year-old sent personal details and intimate photographs in response and was told they would be made public if she didn’t sleep with man
