The suspect approached his victim using the encrypted messaging service Telegram. Photo: SCMP
Man arrested over Hong Kong sex scam targeting teen schoolgirl

  • Suspect had advertised on social media for ‘part-time girlfriend’ job that would pay thousands of dollars
  • 17-year-old sent personal details and intimate photographs in response and was told they would be made public if she didn’t sleep with man
Danny Mok
Updated: 9:40am, 4 May, 2020

