Police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in Admiralty on June 12. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: first defendant to plead guilty to riot charge urges others to ‘not resort to violence’
- Sin Ka-ho ‘extremely remorseful’ for actions on June 12 when protesters battled police outside Legislative Council
- 21-year-old facing maximum of seven years in jail after appearing at District Court
Topic | Hong Kong protests
