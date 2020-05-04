Police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in Admiralty on June 12. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: first defendant to plead guilty to riot charge urges others to ‘not resort to violence’

  • Sin Ka-ho ‘extremely remorseful’ for actions on June 12 when protesters battled police outside Legislative Council
  • 21-year-old facing maximum of seven years in jail after appearing at District Court
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:55pm, 4 May, 2020

