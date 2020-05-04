A view of Lam Kam Road near the site of a Monday morning accident in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Delivery driver dies after slamming into back of minibus in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district

  • Police investigating if the 64-year-old had passed out at the wheel, as damage to both vehicles was minor and no superficial injuries were visible
  • Similar cases in March and February appeared to involve instances of drivers falling ill prior to collisions
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:31pm, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Lam Kam Road near the site of a Monday morning accident in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE