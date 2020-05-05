The 43-year-old assault victim was one of 319 Hong Kong residents staying at the Chun Yeung Estate quarantine centre in Fo Tan after being flown back from Pakistan on a government-chartered flight last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong resident flown back from Pakistan last week beaten by masked assailants at quarantine centre in Fo Tan

  • As no one left the estate following the assault, a police source believes it likely the man was attacked by others serving the mandatory 14-day isolation
  • Initial investigation showed the 43-year-old had been involved in an online dispute with fellow returnees
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:27pm, 5 May, 2020

