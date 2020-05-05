Wan Chai station was among several MTR stations that were vandalised at the height of anti-government protests last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong woman gets 14 days’ jail for biting off-duty police officer’s arm during scuffle at Wan Chai MTR station

  • The officer had caught Tse Wing-hei trying to leave the station without paying on November 14 as protests raged in the city
  • He suffered abrasions during the minute-long attack which led both of them to fall to the ground
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:12pm, 5 May, 2020

