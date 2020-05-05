Police Commissioner Chris Tang (centre) at the Legislative Council Complex, Tamar, on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police chief accuses Apple Daily of running targeted campaign against him, reveals the newspaper is being investigated for alleged fraud

  • Police commissioner Chris Tang says newspaper escalated attack on the force after its founder, Jimmy Lai, was arrested for taking part in illegal protests
  • The newspaper recently ran a series of reports concerning allegedly illegal structures at the residence of Tang and other senior officers
Christy Leung
Updated: 11:07pm, 5 May, 2020

