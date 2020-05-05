Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Baggio Leung did not show up to Tuesday’s court hearing, where they were ordered to refund the public purse. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong court orders two disqualified lawmakers ousted over oath-taking saga to repay HK$1.9 million to public purse
- Sixtus Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching were told in their absence to return wages and subsidies they received before their disqualification
- They were thrown out of the Legislative Council in 2016 for shouting anti-China slurs and pro-independence slogans during swearing-in ceremonies
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Baggio Leung did not show up to Tuesday’s court hearing, where they were ordered to refund the public purse. Photo: Felix Wong