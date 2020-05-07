Hong Kong police are investigate whether 2kg of crystal meth found during a raid on Tuesday came from 296kg of the drug seized a week earlier. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police officer arrested with HK$1 million in drugs and cash, and force investigating if some of it came from record crystal meth haul a week earlier

  • Station sergeant was part of team that seized 296kg of crystal meth worth HK$159 million last week
  • He was found with 2kg of the drug at Royal Garden Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui East on Tuesday
Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:11pm, 7 May, 2020

