At least eight Hong Kong police officers held over assault of street sleepers, bringing total number of arrests in force to 15 in just three weeks

  • Force’s integrity thrust into spotlight as total number of officers detained in past three weeks for various offences including drug possession rises to 15
  • Latest arrests linked to assault of street sleepers and damaging their property during an operation in Sham Shui Po in February and other cases
Christy Leung

Updated: 5:18pm, 8 May, 2020

