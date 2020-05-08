The damaged belongings of street sleepers in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Facebook
At least eight Hong Kong police officers held over assault of street sleepers, bringing total number of arrests in force to 15 in just three weeks
- Force’s integrity thrust into spotlight as total number of officers detained in past three weeks for various offences including drug possession rises to 15
- Latest arrests linked to assault of street sleepers and damaging their property during an operation in Sham Shui Po in February and other cases
Topic | Hong Kong police
The damaged belongings of street sleepers in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Facebook