Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s High Court tosses Pakistan returnee’s challenge to mandatory quarantine at government facility

  • Accountant Syed Agha Raza Shah was sent to government-run Chun Yeung Estate after returning to city from Pakistan
  • Lawyers questioned why Pakistanis have been selectively detained when returnees from countries with higher infection rates have not
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 5:31pm, 8 May, 2020

Hong Kong’s High Court on Friday dismissed an application for a writ of habeas corpus filed by a city resident who was challenging the decision to quarantine him at a government-run facility. Photo: Roy Issa
