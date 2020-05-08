Hong Kong’s High Court on Friday dismissed an application for a writ of habeas corpus filed by a city resident who was challenging the decision to quarantine him at a government-run facility. Photo: Roy Issa
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s High Court tosses Pakistan returnee’s challenge to mandatory quarantine at government facility
- Accountant Syed Agha Raza Shah was sent to government-run Chun Yeung Estate after returning to city from Pakistan
- Lawyers questioned why Pakistanis have been selectively detained when returnees from countries with higher infection rates have not
