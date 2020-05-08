Six men and four women were arrested after the fight in Wong Tai Sin district. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest 10 people after fight broke out at a Lennon Wall over political differences

  • Five people were injured in the incident at a public housing estate in Lok Fu early on Friday
  • Those arrested were among a group of 20 people who were removing messages from a footbridge in the area
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:48pm, 8 May, 2020

Six men and four women were arrested after the fight in Wong Tai Sin district. Photo: Facebook
