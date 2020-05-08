Three men were sentenced at the Fanling Law Courts Building on Friday for carrying weapons at a July protest in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long area. Photo: Winson Wong
Two Hong Kong men get eight months’ jail for carrying weapons at unauthorised Yuen Long protest in July
- Police discovered an extendable baton, laser pointer, slingshot and metal pellets when they arrested Yung Wai-shing and Chu Tsz-wan
- A third defendant, 19-year-old Vincent Chu, was ordered into correctional training for bringing an air pistol to the same protest
Topic | Hong Kong courts
