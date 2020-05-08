Three men were sentenced at the Fanling Law Courts Building on Friday for carrying weapons at a July protest in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long area. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Two Hong Kong men get eight months’ jail for carrying weapons at unauthorised Yuen Long protest in July

  • Police discovered an extendable baton, laser pointer, slingshot and metal pellets when they arrested Yung Wai-shing and Chu Tsz-wan
  • A third defendant, 19-year-old Vincent Chu, was ordered into correctional training for bringing an air pistol to the same protest
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:11pm, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Three men were sentenced at the Fanling Law Courts Building on Friday for carrying weapons at a July protest in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long area. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE