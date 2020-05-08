Diners enjoy lunch as protesters chant slogans in the IFC Mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong lunchtime protesters return after coronavirus social-distancing rules are eased but police quickly disperse group in mall with pepper spray
- Shortly after dozens of anti-government demonstrators begin yelling slogans and belting out their anthem, police officers enter the IFC Mall in Central
- Police also issue fixed penalty tickets of HK$2,000 to some for breaching social-distancing rule on public gatherings
