Hong Kong lunchtime protesters return after coronavirus social-distancing rules are eased but police quickly disperse group in mall with pepper spray

  • Shortly after dozens of anti-government demonstrators begin yelling slogans and belting out their anthem, police officers enter the IFC Mall in Central
  • Police also issue fixed penalty tickets of HK$2,000 to some for breaching social-distancing rule on public gatherings
Chris Lau
Updated: 8:06pm, 8 May, 2020

