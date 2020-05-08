Sources believe a veteran police officer arrested at The Royal Garden hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday may have removed drugs from the scene of a major bust he was in charge of last week. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police sergeant may have stolen 25kg in crystal meth from scene of record-breaking bust he supervised, sources say
- ‘The officer involved was a team leader in last week’s operation and [had the authority to] direct away colleagues who were guarding the seizure,’ police source says
- A constable arrested alongside the veteran officer had been responsible for guarding the drugs at the scene,according to another source
