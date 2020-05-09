Thirty-four tonnes of American ginseng worth more than HK$47 million was seized and seven people arrested by Hong Kong authorities on Thursday. Photo: TVB News
Biggest ginseng seizure in Hong Kong history nets HK$47 million of traditional medicine from seagoing smugglers
- Police and customs swooped when they spotted a fishing vessel transferring more than a thousand boxes to speedboats off Lantau Island
- Seven men aboard the larger ship were arrested, though officials were unable to intercept the speedboats as they headed for mainland China
Topic | Hong Kong police
