The suspect was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei but was certified dead at 5.45pm on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong suspect dies day after police used ‘appropriate force’ during his arrest
- Police say the man was subdued in Nathan Road after ‘fiercely resisting’ arrest for criminal damage, drugs possession and assaulting officers
- Suspect taken to hospital after falling ill and died 24 hours later on Friday evening, investigation into death is ongoing
