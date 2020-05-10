The suspect was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei but was certified dead at 5.45pm on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong suspect dies day after police used ‘appropriate force’ during his arrest

  • Police say the man was subdued in Nathan Road after ‘fiercely resisting’ arrest for criminal damage, drugs possession and assaulting officers
  • Suspect taken to hospital after falling ill and died 24 hours later on Friday evening, investigation into death is ongoing
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 12:03am, 10 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The suspect was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei but was certified dead at 5.45pm on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE