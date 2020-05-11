Scuffles break out during the House Committee meeting at the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar, Admiralty, in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Privacy watchdog investigating doxxing cases against security staff working at legislative meeting that ended in scuffles

  • Five links found on social media that revealed personal information of the workers
  • Information posted after House Committee meeting led to clashes between pro-establishment and opposition lawmakers
Zoe Low
Updated: 8:00am, 11 May, 2020

