The suspect was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong paramedics found suspect was not breathing and had no pulse in police vehicle, department reveals

  • Police earlier said suspect died on Friday, about 24 hours after he was arrested on Nathan Road using ‘appropriate force’
  • Suspect arrested on Thursday, after officers responded to a report about a man ‘smelling strongly of alcohol’ damaging moving vehicle with bottle
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 12:14am, 11 May, 2020

