Riot police face off with anti-extradition bill protesters in Sai Wan, as they march towards the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government. Photo: Nora Tam
First Hong Kong protest trial to invoke riot charges opens as prosecution concedes no direct evidence of trio’s actions

  • Prosecutors argue defendants’ black attire, protective gear and attempt to flee police near scene serve as proof of involvement
  • Judge must also determine if the July protest in Sai Wan constituted a riot in the first place
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:39pm, 11 May, 2020

