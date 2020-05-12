Commissioner of Police Chris Tang meets the press at a meeting of the Yuen Long district council on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
New internal integrity office will monitor Hong Kong police conduct, chief says following spate of arrests

  • Chris Tang tells councillors new unit will investigate disciplinary offences and identify potential loopholes officers might be tempted to exploit
  • The new team will be lead by assistant commissioner Andrew Kan, a police source says
Clifford Lo , Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:08am, 13 May, 2020

