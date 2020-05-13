District councillor Andy Yu (left) and artist Vangie Tang took to police a series of complaints made by women against a man they accuse of indecent assault. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong security guard claiming to be martial arts instructor accused of groping at least four women after using Facebook to lure them to fake film auditions
- At least four women have come forward to say the suspect sexually assaulted them while filming martial arts routines
- Police believe the 33-year-old man, who claimed to teach Brazilian jiu-jitsu, has more victims
