Chris Tang arrives at the meeting of Yuen Long District Council on Tuesday, where he said the girl was wanted by police. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police chief tried to discredit me, says girl who accused officers of gang rape
- Chris Tang told a local council meeting that the young woman was wanted on suspicion of misleading the force
- In a statement through her lawyers, she said that was an attempt to smear her, and that her complaint had not been handled properly
Topic | Hong Kong protests
