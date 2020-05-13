Chris Tang arrives at the meeting of Yuen Long District Council on Tuesday, where he said the girl was wanted by police. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police chief tried to discredit me, says girl who accused officers of gang rape

  • Chris Tang told a local council meeting that the young woman was wanted on suspicion of misleading the force
  • In a statement through her lawyers, she said that was an attempt to smear her, and that her complaint had not been handled properly
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:55pm, 13 May, 2020

