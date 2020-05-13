While the judge recognised a person’s liberty is significantly restricted during compulsory quarantine, he considered the measure proportionate and this case to be a lawful exercise of the Department of Health’s powers under the Compulsory Quarantine of Persons Arriving at Hong Kong from Foreign Places Regulation.

A government counsel said the restriction was imposed on any person arriving from Pakistan, or who has stayed in the country in the past 14 days before returning to Hong Kong.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

That was accepted by Chow, who found this meant a Chinese or a person of any nationality or race arriving from Pakistan is also required to be quarantined at the centre for 14 days.

“The applicant’s complaint of discrimination on the ground of national origin or race is based on the incorrect premise that he is required to undergo quarantine at the centre because of his national origin or race,” Chow wrote. “As a matter of fact, in the past few months, persons of over 30 nationalities from other places … have been subject to the same requirement.”

These places included the Hubei province in mainland China, two districts of South Korea, three provinces in Italy and those on board the Diamond Princess cruise that was docked in Japan.

Chow found the measure proportionate because it served and was rationally connected to a legitimate aim of safeguarding public health, which he considered to be “a matter of paramount importance”.

“The court recognises that subjecting a person to quarantine at a designated quarantine centre involves a significant restriction of that person’s liberty, but considers that the gravity of the restriction is somewhat ameliorated by the fact that it is for a short period of time only and takes place in a quarantine centre setting,” Chow wrote. “I am not persuaded that the pursuit of the societal interest results in an unacceptably harsh burden on the applicant.”

Advertisement

Nine returnees from Pakistan have tested positive for coronavirus since April 29.