Homes at the Crescendo development on San Tam Road in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook.
New HK$23 million home unsafe due to leaking gas, seeping water and colonies of ants, lawsuit claims
- Bruce Lee was hoping to move into the three-storey house on San Tam Road in Yuen Long in 2018
- But he discovered one problem after another and claims the seller Stanley Investments has breached the terms of sale, according to lawsuit
