Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

New HK$23 million home unsafe due to leaking gas, seeping water and colonies of ants, lawsuit claims

  • Bruce Lee was hoping to move into the three-storey house on San Tam Road in Yuen Long in 2018
  • But he discovered one problem after another and claims the seller Stanley Investments has breached the terms of sale, according to lawsuit
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:54pm, 13 May, 2020

Homes at the Crescendo development on San Tam Road in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook.
