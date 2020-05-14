Melissa Kaye Pang says she was just exercising her freedom of expression. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Law Society chief defends controversial decision to back certain candidates in polarised governing council election
- Melissa Kaye Pang insists she was only expressing her views in a personal capacity when she rallied support for five candidates
- Results of election at the end of the month could determine whether the body becomes more outspoken on city’s autonomy and rule of law
