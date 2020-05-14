Tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars have been laundered from a scam operation, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Three arrested in Hong Kong over laundering of HK$54 million scammed from 15 people

  • A 76-year-old woman cheated out of HK$25 million was among the victims of a scam lasting four months
  • Hong Kong money-laundering syndicate recruited people to open bank accounts before the ill-gotten cash was funnelled out the city
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:07pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars have been laundered from a scam operation, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE