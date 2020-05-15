The 12-year-old boy who claimed to be a student reporter is led away by Hong Kong police during an anti-government protest at Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong authorities inquiring whether student volunteers covering protest involved child labour

  • The youth who was wearing a press vest and live streaming the event was taken away by police but later released
  • The platform he contributes to, Student Depth Media, says all its reporters are volunteers
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 8:06am, 15 May, 2020

