Sin Ka-ho has been jailed for four years in connection with the riot outside the Legislative Council on June 12. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: first defendant to plead guilty to riot charge jailed for four years

  • Lifeguard Sin Ka-ho, 22, pushed police barricades and hurled objects at officers outside the Legislative Council on June 12
  • Officials called that clash a riot, a categorisation that fuelled what would become months of a wider anti-government movement
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 3:58pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sin Ka-ho has been jailed for four years in connection with the riot outside the Legislative Council on June 12. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE