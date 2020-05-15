Sin Ka-ho has been jailed for four years in connection with the riot outside the Legislative Council on June 12. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: first defendant to plead guilty to riot charge jailed for four years
- Lifeguard Sin Ka-ho, 22, pushed police barricades and hurled objects at officers outside the Legislative Council on June 12
- Officials called that clash a riot, a categorisation that fuelled what would become months of a wider anti-government movement
