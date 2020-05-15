The car was stopped on Cheung Sha Wan Road near the junction with Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong policemen draw their guns to arrest driver of stolen car after high-speed chase
- The driver of a Honda Civic, which was recently reported stolen and was fixed with the number plate of another stolen car, was apprehended after 3km chase
- He has been arrested for offences including furious driving, driving without a third-party insurance and car theft
