The car was stopped on Cheung Sha Wan Road near the junction with Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong policemen draw their guns to arrest driver of stolen car after high-speed chase

  • The driver of a Honda Civic, which was recently reported stolen and was fixed with the number plate of another stolen car, was apprehended after 3km chase
  • He has been arrested for offences including furious driving, driving without a third-party insurance and car theft
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:19pm, 15 May, 2020

