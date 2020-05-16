Hong Kong courts at various levels have held 10 hearings by videoconferencing and one over the phone during the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic forces Hong Kong courts to speed up using technology for hearings via videoconferencing

  • Courts finally embrace technology, after years of lagging behind other judiciaries
  • Lawyers test latest equipment for remote hearings, as courts move to go paperless
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Updated: 3:30pm, 16 May, 2020

