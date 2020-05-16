A crowd of onlookers remained inside the mall after police took away those arrested.

By 3pm, dozens of people also gathered at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long and New Town Plaza in Sha Tin.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

In a post on Facebook, police said about 50 people had gathered inside East Point City to chant slogans. Eight people were arrested for offences related to illegal assembly, and assaulting and obstructing police officers.

“Police urge people to stop gathering in public places to reduce the risk of transmitting [the coronavirus],” it said.

To halt the spread of the coronavirus, Hong Kong has social-distancing regulations in place that ban public gatherings of more than eight people.

Police were also seen live-streaming the situation at protest sites.

An officer was seen operating a video camera, while another provided commentary with a microphone.

Advertisement

Police made their largest mass arrest in recent months last Sunday and early Monday, detaining 230 people after similar protests in about 10 malls on Mother’s Day.

Some were also arrested in the Mong Kok shopping district after protesters tried to block roads and light trash on fire.

Officers on Sunday cited the government’s ban on public gatherings, but arrested most people on allegations of illegal assembly.

Since April 26, when hundreds gathered in the Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing to chant slogans, Hong Kong has seen a revival of protests, which had died down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Protests first broke out in June last year, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. The demonstrations later evolved into a wider anti-government movement, with clashes between radical protesters and police turning increasingly violent. With the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the campaign began losing momentum.