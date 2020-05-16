The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court acquits English tutor accused of bribing exam assessor

  • Magistrate Jocelyn Leung says she cannot be sure whether English tutor Kris Lau knew an exam assessor was not allowed to divulge details on a test
  • She acquits the tutor and co-defendant Seraph Wong but turns down their application for legal costs, saying their acts have been ‘more than suspicious’
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:59pm, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE