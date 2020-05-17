Police use force during the clearance of Prince Edward station on August 31. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: after quitting inquiry into police handling of unrest, UK expert Clifford Stott to issue his own report

  • Stott says review, to be published on or before June 9, uses primary and secondary data including interviews with participants
  • He and other overseas advisers to the police watchdog’s own inquiry resigned last year over concerns about its limited powers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:37pm, 17 May, 2020

