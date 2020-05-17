Police use force during the clearance of Prince Edward station on August 31. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: after quitting inquiry into police handling of unrest, UK expert Clifford Stott to issue his own report
- Stott says review, to be published on or before June 9, uses primary and secondary data including interviews with participants
- He and other overseas advisers to the police watchdog’s own inquiry resigned last year over concerns about its limited powers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
