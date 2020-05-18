Tin Ching Shopping Centre on Tin Wah Road in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police mount search for masked burglar after more than HK$400,000 in cash and cigarettes stolen from grocery store

  • Break-in came to light around 4am when a guard found the ground-floor shop’s gate prised open at a shopping centre in Tin Shui Wai
  • Six boxes of cigarettes worth HK$360,000 were stolen along with HK$45,000 from the store, according to police
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:48pm, 18 May, 2020

