Tin Ching Shopping Centre on Tin Wah Road in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police mount search for masked burglar after more than HK$400,000 in cash and cigarettes stolen from grocery store
- Break-in came to light around 4am when a guard found the ground-floor shop’s gate prised open at a shopping centre in Tin Shui Wai
- Six boxes of cigarettes worth HK$360,000 were stolen along with HK$45,000 from the store, according to police
