The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong court hears woman admitting to killing her 12-year-old daughter and dismembering her body
- Cao Yan, 40, pleads guilty to one count of manslaughter, after the remains of her daughter were found scattered in her subdivided flat in Mong Kok on December 17, 2017
- Madam Justice Anthea Pang will sentence Cao, who suffered from amphetamine-induced psychosis, on June 12, pending further psychiatric assessments
Topic | Hong Kong courts
