Twin brothers Leung Ho-long and Leung Tsz-long were sentenced to seven weeks’ jail at Tuen Mun Court. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: student caught with petrol bombs jailed for a year while twin brothers get seven weeks for criminal damage
- Open University student Lee Hoi-ching, 23, was caught with five petrol bombs in his rucksack during an unauthorised protest near Mong Kok Police Station
- Twin brothers, 21, defaced seven card readers, surveillance camera, two ticketing machines and two monitors at Light Rail station in Tin Shui Wai
Topic | Hong Kong protests
