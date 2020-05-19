A family made to quarantine in a government centre on their return from South Africa is taking the matter to Hong Kong’s High Court. Photo: Roy Issa
Coronavirus: Hong Kong family quarantined on return from South Africa accuses Carrie Lam of exceeding confinement powers

  • Founder of Naked Group seeks judicial review of system that automatically sends arrivals from some countries into government facilities
  • Lawyers say the family should be able to isolate at home, argue city leader does not have power to force their confinement in centres under the legislation
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:58pm, 19 May, 2020

