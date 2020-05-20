The headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in North Point, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police officer charged with five counts of bribery by graft watchdog

  • Constable Lee Sin-wa allegedly sought two designer handbags at a discount from a businesswoman involved in a fraud case the officer was investigating
  • Lee also accepted earrings from a jewellery company employee tied to the same case, the watchdog claims
Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:41am, 20 May, 2020

