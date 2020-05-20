A family’s attempt via the courts to end their experience in a government-run quarantine centre has ended in failure. Photo: Roy Issa
Coronavirus: Hong Kong High Court refuses to let family of South Africa returnees quarantine at home

  • Legal bid from Aberdeen household against decision confining them to a government facility fails
  • The family was ordered into 14 days of mandatory quarantine in Covid-19 policy that only applies to some countries
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:56pm, 20 May, 2020

