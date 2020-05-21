An anti-government protester shines a laser pointer at police in Tsim Sha Tsui in August, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: teen loses appeal over laser pointer conviction

  • Boy was 15 at time of arrest in September last year, and was first protester to be found guilty of carrying item as offensive weapon
  • High Court upholds guilty verdict which saw teen sentenced to three months in rehabilitation centre
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:05am, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An anti-government protester shines a laser pointer at police in Tsim Sha Tsui in August, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE