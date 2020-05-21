An anti-government protester shines a laser pointer at police in Tsim Sha Tsui in August, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: teen loses appeal over laser pointer conviction
- Boy was 15 at time of arrest in September last year, and was first protester to be found guilty of carrying item as offensive weapon
- High Court upholds guilty verdict which saw teen sentenced to three months in rehabilitation centre
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An anti-government protester shines a laser pointer at police in Tsim Sha Tsui in August, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang