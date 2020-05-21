The man who once ran Dolce & Gabbana in Hong Kong now stands accused of taking kickbacks to illicitly move their products to a mainland online retailer. Photo: Bloomberg
Former Dolce & Gabbana Hong Kong boss to appear in court over alleged kickbacks tied to products sent to mainland China retailer
- City’s anti-graft agency says local luxury goods trader sent the 54-year-old HK$1.77 million in illegal rebates to facilitate illegal sale of goods
- D&G merchandise worth an estimated HK$12.6 million allegedly ended up in the hands of an online retailer specialising in ‘season-end’ sales
Topic | Crime
