Riot police hold back members of the press during a clearance operation at a protest in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on May 10. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police chief apologises to reporters mistreated by officers at Mong Kok protest

  • Reporters were pepper-sprayed, temporarily detained and told to turn off their cameras while covering demonstration
  • But Chris Tang refuses to rule out use of force at future demonstrations, during a meeting with media groups
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 11:27pm, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police hold back members of the press during a clearance operation at a protest in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on May 10. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE