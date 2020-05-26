The 40-year-old lawyer was assaulted by at least five people in Causeway Bay over disagreements in political views. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong justice chief Teresa Cheng, city’s Law Society condemn protesters’ attack on lawyer
- Cheng says she was ‘shocked and distressed’ after learning of the assault during Sunday’s demonstration against the proposed national security law
- Video clips widely circulated on social media showed several black-clad men striking the 40-year-old’s head and torso with umbrellas
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
